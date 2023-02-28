Since 2011 the University of Maine Circle K Club and has teamed up with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to host an annual head shaving event in order to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancers and childhood cancer research. To date, we have helped to raise over $130,000 for research and shaved hundreds of heads. We are excited to announce that for our 14th year we will be hosting this UMaine tradition on April 15 from noon to 3 p.m. This event will be taking place at the IMRC Center on the University of Maine Campus 101 Stewart Commons Orono Maine.

This event has always been open to not only the University of Maine Campus but the surrounding communities as well. We know that in some capacity, everyone has been impacted by cancer in some form or another, whether through a grandparent or Parent, a sibling or cousin, we invite you to join us for this incredible and powerful event. We know that cancer never rests, and neither shall we so that one day we can kick cancers butt once and for all!

For more information, to sign up or donate check out our event page at https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/UMaine or follow us on Facebook at St. Baldrick’s on Maine Day.