A judge has found three teenagers accused of starting a deadly fire at a Lewiston apartment building not competent to stand trial.

The three teens, who have been charged with felony murder and arson, are expected to be examined again periodically to determine whether they have become competent to proceed in court, according to the Sun Journal.

The teens allegedly started the fire at a Blake Street apartment building on Sept. 11, 2021.

The building was evacuated, but 70-year-old Felicien Betu was trapped in an apartment on the top floor. He jumped from a window to escape the fire. He died as a result.

Dozens were displaced by the fire.

The suspects were between the ages of 13 and 14 at the time of their arrests.

The teenagers were arrested shortly after the fire and placed at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.