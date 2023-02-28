Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Getting a free meal isn’t as easy as it sounds.

The inimitable Allie Ladd recently captured this video of a red fox that seems to be having some difficulty, or perhaps some reservations, about trying to carry around some roadkill deer.

Ladd, who frequents the woods of the Byron area and places game cameras in lots of strategic locations — aided by the deposit of roadkill and other food — continues to capture some great visuals.

In this offering, a fox is seen “up on the ledge,” Ladd said, trying to make its way to another location while lugging a piece of a deer carcass during a pretty good snow storm. The animal almost seems confused about its good fortune and what to do next.

Perhaps it is keeping its own safety at the forefront of its actions, because there are Canada lynx and bobcats in the area that also might be visiting Ladd’s roadkill food bank.

Either way, the nighttime view of the fox in the snow provides another peek at the behind-the-scenes happenings in the woods of western Maine.

Thank you to Ladd for his persistence in placing the cameras and retrieving the images, and for being willing to share them with us.