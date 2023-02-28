A winter storm will bring snow throughout Tuesday, with slick morning and evening commutes likely across Maine.

Snow will fall heavily at times. Temperatures will rise above freezing in many areas by midday. Snow will have a tough time accumulating with the high February sun angle, especially at the coast.

Travel will likely be much improved from the mid-morning through the late afternoon, especially at the coast.

Still, with snow falling all day, slick spots will still be possible.

By Tuesday evening, slick spots will likely develop quickly as the sun sets and temperatures fall. The snow will come to an end very early Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will see the first of three rounds of snow coming to Maine this week. Credit: CBS 13

The heaviest accumulation is expected inland, where 5 to 8 inches are forecast from Greater Portland to the lakes region and beyond. The immediate coast is expected to see lighter accumulation between 3 to 6 inches.

Maine won’t get much of a break before the next wave of rain and snow arrives Wednesday evening. Rain will fall over the coast and snow inland until Thursday morning.

The state’s third storm of the week starts Friday evening. Cold temperatures accompanying the storm will be favorable for heavy snow. Snow totals should become available later this week.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs approaching the low to mid-40s. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s.