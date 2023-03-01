CLINTON, Maine — A Maine man was found dead inside an upside-down car that had crashed into a body of water in Clinton.

Police found the car in the water off Hill Road on Tuesday. The car had reportedly been “in the water quite a while,” according to police.

Crews used a wrecker to lift the vehicle out of the water and found the body of the driver inside.

The deceased was identified as 66-year-old Gene Rose of Clinton.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 207-680-4700 and ask for Officer Joshua Chouinard.

Police believe the crash was an accident and don’t believe anyone else was involved.

The crash remains under investigation.