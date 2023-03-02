An impending winter storm Saturday has caused many state championship high school basketball games to be relocated or rescheduled.

The Class B state basketball championship games on Saturday will be moved from the Cross Insurance Center in Portland to the Augusta Civic Center. The Class B girls title game between Ellsworth and Spruce Mountain will be played at 7:05 p.m., followed by the boys championship contest between Orono and Oceanside.

The Class D games, originally scheduled for Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, have been moved to Monday. The girls game will tip off at 6:05 p.m. between Seacoast Christian and Southern Aroostook, followed by the boys game at 7:45 p.m. with Forest Hills facing off against Southern Aroostook.

The Class AA and Class C games have both kept their original schedules. The Class AA girls and boys games will be played at 7:05 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., respectively, on Saturday in Portland. The Class C girls and boys games will be played at the same times in Bangor.

If the forecast worsens, the Class AA girls and boys state title games will be moved to Monday, with the girls game between Oxford Hills and Gorham tipping at 6:05 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:45 p.m. between Portland and South Portland.

On Tuesday, the Portland Expo would host the Class B girls and boys games at 6:05 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., respectively. Also on Tuesday, the Cross Insurance Center would host the Class C girls game between Old Orchard Beach and Dexter at 6:05 p.m., followed by the boys game between Dirigo and Calais at 7:45 p.m.