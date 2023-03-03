AUGUSTA — A well-known and faith-filled Catholic composer and musician, who travels the world with a message of using music to share hope, will touch down in Augusta for a special music ministry workshop on Saturday, March 25, and all are encouraged to participate in this morning of prayer, reflection, and inspiration.

The workshop with Steve Angrisano will be hosted by St. Michael Parish in the St. Augustine Church and hall on 75 Northern Avenue from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The cost to attend is $20, and breakfast will be served prior to the start of the workshop from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.

“Leading liturgical prayer and worship is not about performing but allowing others to enter into the moment and pray. Steve’s music workshop shares invaluable tips on music in worship for any ensemble and is filled with inspiration and humor,” said Gina Czerwinski, pastoral life coordinator at St. Michael Parish.

Steve is an internationally recognized Catholic composer, presenter, and passionate music missionary. For over two decades, Steve has traveled around the world, sharing his unique blend of humor, story, and song. Connecting head to heart, renewing faith and inspiring young and old alike, Steve’s daily work is dedicated to presenting parish missions, leading groups to the Holy Land, and 25 years composing music for Oregon Catholic Press. Steve holds a master’s degree in theology as well as a graduate specialization certificate in liturgical and sacramental theology from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in Indiana.

He has been featured at ten World Youth Days, three National Catholic Youth Conferences (2005, 2007, 2009), and served as a keynote speaker for the Australian Youth Festival in 2017 and 2019. He also served as emcee when St. John Paul II visited St Louis in 1999. His album “Let Us All Rejoice” features modern musical settings of the entrance and Communion antiphons and was released in 2020. The project received an Association of Catholic Publishers 2021 Excellence in Publishing Award. Steve and his wife, Jenni, have three children and four grandchildren.

If you plan to attend, please contact Gina Czerwinski at 207-623-8823, extension 212, or Gina.Czerwinski@portlanddiocese.org.