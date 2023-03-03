CLINTON, New York — The following local residents were named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the 2022 fall semester:

Syra Gutow of Castine. Gutow, a junior majoring in Middle East/Islamicate world studies and women’s and gender studies, is a graduate of George Stevens Academy.

Alec Jansujwicz of Bangor. Jansujwicz, a junior majoring in environmental studies, is a graduate of Bangor High School.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.