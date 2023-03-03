Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Apparently the new mainstream media definition of “hate speech” is “any factual statement made by a conservative, whether true or not, and whether or not liberals are saying basically the same thing with no adverse consequences.” The cancellation of Dilbert by many newspapers including the Bangor Daily News is a good example.

Scott Adams pointed out that 26 percent of Black people disagreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white.” Those people apparently don’t want to mingle with white people, and would certainly be considered a “racist hate group” if they were white.

Adams suggested avoiding any group that doesn’t respect you. Black people are avoiding white people in colleges and universities where separate Black housing has been established, including Stanford, Cornell and many others. Separate Black housing takes us back to segregation and wipes out the civil rights efforts of the 1960s and 1970s, but since liberal schools are doing it, it’s OK.

Only hypocrites would try to destroy Adams for speaking the truth that many liberals are endorsing. Bring back Dilbert.

Lawrence E. Merrill

Bangor