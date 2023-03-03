Brewer’s Brady Saunders is a finalist for the Mr. Maine Basketball award, as are Cheverus’ Silvano Ismail and Thornton Academy’s Will Davis.

The three finalists for both Mr. and Miss. Maine Basketball were announced on Friday afternoon.

The Miss Maine Basketball finalists are Elise MacNair of Old Orchard Beach, Sierra Carson of Oxford Hills and Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber.

The awards honor the state’s top senior basketball player on the boys and girls sides. The winners will be announced on Friday, March 10, at 7:15 p.m. at the Anah Shrine Hall.

Saunders, who averaged 21.6 points per game this year, is getting ready to face Falmouth in the Class A state championship game Friday night at 7:45 p.m.

Old Orchard Beach is in the girls Class C final against Dexter on Tuesday, while Oxford Hills is gearing up for its Class AA girls championship game with Gorham on Monday.

John Shea of Edward Little won the Mr. Maine Basketball title last season, while Jaycie Cristopher of Skowhegan won the Miss Maine Basketball award a year ago.

The semifinalists are named by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches and the winner is voted on by a committee of former high school coaches, current college coaches and members of the media.