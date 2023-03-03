All Maine high school basketball state championship games on Saturday have been postponed due to a winter storm, the Maine Principals’ Association announced Friday afternoon.

The Class AA girls basketball state championship between Gorham and Oxford Hills will be played at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland at 6:05 p.m. on Monday, followed by the boys title game between South Portland and Portland at 7:45 p.m.

The Class D title games have been moved to Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Seacoast Christian and Southern Aroostook will play at 6:05 p.m., followed by Forest Hills and Southern Aroostook at 7:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Portland Expo will host Ellsworth and Spruce Mountain in the Class B girls title game at 6:05 p.m., followed by Orono and Oceanside for the boys championship at 7:45 p.m.

In Bangor, Dexter will face Old Orchard Beach in the Class C girls title game at 6:05 p.m. with Dirigo and Calais facing off in the C final at 7:45 p.m.

The Class A boys and girls championship games are still on as scheduled Friday night, with the girls game between Lawrence and Brunswick tipping off at 6:05 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:45 p.m. between Falmouth and Brewer.