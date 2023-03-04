BANGOR — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center recently recognized the achievements of a Certified Nursing Assistant with a SUNSHINE Award.

Marina Albertson, CNA, was nominated for the award by a coworker who says, “I was very impressed by Marina’s work ethic and professionalism throughout my shift with her. She is incredibly mature, respectful, and caring towards patients and fellow staff. Marina stayed past her shift to assist with a patient who was struggling to walk after her labor and delivery. It took some extra patience and teamwork, and Marina’s help absolutely made a difference for the patient and our staff.”

