Saturday’s storm will bring snow and wind to Southern and Central Maine. Snow should hang around all day.

Snow begins from midnight to 3 a.m., with snowfall ending Saturday evening. Pasty snow is expected at the coast. Fluffy snow inland and mountains. Anywhere from 8 to 14 inches could fall in southern and western Maine.

East to northeast winds blowing 15 to 25 miles per hour are expected throughout the day. The strongest winds will be felt at the coast with gusts 35 to 45 miles per hour.

The combination of pasty snow and gusty winds near the coast may lead to some power outages.

With moderate to heavy snowfall and gusty northeast winds, blizzard conditions may occur for a few hours at the coast mid to late morning. The strongest chance for blizzard conditions comes between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

There will be a chance to dig out on Sunday and, and temperatures look seasonable in the low 40s. The active pattern will slow down next week. A few rain and snow showers are possible around mid-week. The pattern will become more active again next weekend into the mid month.