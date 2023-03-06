DOVER-FOXCROFT — Come kick up your heels at the next Second Friday Contra Dance at the Central Hall Commons, 152 East Main Street, this Friday, March 10 from 7-10 p.m. Music provided by beloved local band, Some Reel People, with caller Allison Aldrich Smith.



All dances are taught, no experience needed. Refreshments will be provided. Suggested donation is $10. Under 18 years of age have free admission. No one turned away for lack of funds. For more information, please contact 207-598-6398 or arts@centralhallcommons.org.