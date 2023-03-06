BANGOR — St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor invites all to gather for a special retreat entitled “God REALLY Loves You!” with Sister Lisa Valentini of the Missionary Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on March 13-15.

The retreat will be held at St. Mary Church, located on 768 Ohio Street in Bangor, and offered at two different times each of the three days for convenience. The retreats will follow the 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Masses at St. Mary on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The sessions are free and open to everyone. Participants can attend one session or all of them.

“You can expect to feel the enthusiasm and passion of Sister Lisa for sharing her faith and the love of God with others, maybe a song or two, and some “holy homework” to take with you after each session. Each day’s topic is unique,” said Kristen Jandreau of the parish. “The day before the retreat begins, Sister Lisa will be visiting each of the parish’s faith formation and youth ministry classes and later in the week, will visit with the students at All Saints Catholic School.”

Sister Lisa entered religious life in 1974 and has served the MSC order in many countries, including Peru, Mexico, Haiti, and in several U.S. missions. The MSC is comprised of over 600 sisters worldwide. The congregation focuses on living out their mission “to share the love and compassion of the Heart of Christ with people everywhere” through education, social services, hospice, and other forms of care.

