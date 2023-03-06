ORONO — Over 170 University of Maine Singers alumni, families and friends from across the U.S., Europe and Canada will join current University of Maine Singers in their Spring 2023 concert celebrating longtime director emeritus Dennis Cox on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine.

Hosted by the University of Maine School of Performing Arts, in partnership with the Collins Center for the Arts and the UMaine Alumni Association, the event will celebrate the artistic and professional excellence of the University Singers for 35 years under the direction of Dennis Cox, professor emeritus of music, and continuing under current conductor Fran Vogt.

Cox — or “D.C,” as he is called by the UMaine Singers — helped create the powerful experience of friendship, camaraderie and sense of belonging for hundreds of students over his tenure. He led the UMaine Singers through concert tours throughout the eastern U.S., Canada and Europe, as well as at Carnegie Hall and American Choral Director Association Conventions, and collaborations with the Symphony Orchestras in Maine and in Europe. UMaine Singers alumni have gone on to be outstanding and successful leaders in the arts as conductors, music educators, directors, performers, musical vocal rehabilitation therapists and more.

The final combined pieces at the 2023 UMaine Singers & Alumni Spring Concert will be directed by Cox.

General admission tickets are $12, or free with a student MaineCard.



The University of Maine Foundation holds the Dr. Dennis K. Cox Fund to support University of Maine Singers. To make a gift: our.umaine.edu/denniscoxfund.