MAPLETON, Maine — A barn housing a Mapleton business is a total loss after an early Monday morning blaze.

Fire crews arrived a little after 1 a.m. to find a barn on fire at Gregg Auctions, 830 Mapleton Rd. Crews battled the blaze until 5 a.m.

“We did an aggressive, defensive attack, but at that point it was already fully involved and we got mutual aid from Presque Isle and Washburn [fire departments],” said Adam Rider, fire chief for Mapleton, Castle Hill, and Chapman.

The aftermath of the fire that broke out early Monday at the Gregg Auctions barn at 830 Mapleton Road. Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Gregg

Matthew Gregg, owner of Gregg Auctions, reported the structure and contents a total loss in a social media post. Gregg thanked all the first responders, firefighters and police who were at the scene.

“The fire crews did a very good job trying to contain the barn fire and they also did well protecting the [residents] close by,” Rider said.

No injuries were reported and fire crews were able to protect the homes close to the barn and evacuate the residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the state fire marshal’s office is investigating.