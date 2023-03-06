BLUE HILL — On Sunday, March 19, Blue Hill Concert Association will present the last of the season’s four concerts. The first three concerts were resoundingly popular with the audience. Blue Hill Concert Association now presents Bennewitz Quartet at the Blue Hill Congregational Church, commencing at 3 p.m. Some tickets are still available and may be purchased on the Association website (bluehillconcertassociation.org). For students under 21, admission is free.

To close out the 2023 season, Blue Hill Concert Association is bringing Bennewitz Quartet back to the Peninsula. Bennewitz has played for Peninsula music lovers several times before and was here as recently as 2016. Blue Hill Concert Associations is proud to once again welcome Bennewitz Quartet.

Bennewitz Quartet is one of the top international chamber ensembles, having performed in venues throughout the world, including London, Berlin, Paris, New York, Seoul. and Blue Hill. In 2019 Bennewitz won the Classic Prague Award for Best Chamber Music Performance of the year. In the 2022-23 season, Bennewitz music will be heard not only in Blue Hill, Maine, but also in such varied venues as Cleveland, Hamburg, London and Basel, Switzerland. In December of 2022, Bennewitz performed at the closing ceremony of the Czech Presidency of the European Union in Madrid, Spain, where Bennewitz was described by the EU as “an internationally renowned ensemble.”

Since 1998 the Bennewitz name has been an homage to the violinist and director of music conservatory in Prague, Antonin Bennewitz (1833-1926). In Blue Hill the quartet’s members, Jakub Fiŝer, viola; Ŝtêpán Jeřek, violin; Jiři Pinkas, viola, and Ŝtĕpán Doležal, violoncello, will perform Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in C Major, Op. 54, No. 2; Theme and Variation for String Quartet by Hans Krása; Erwin Schulhoff’s Five Pieces for String Quartet; and Antonin Dvořák’s String Quartet in C Major, Op. 61.

Blue Hill Concert Association encourages those interested in hearing an internationally renowned quartet to join us at the closing concert of 2023.