A pedestrian was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Naples.

Donald Wallace, 48, of Raymond was walking along Harrison Road about 6:22 p.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Chrysler 200S driven by 48-year-old Paul Williams of Naples, according to Naldo Gagnon, the chief deputy of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Wallace died at the scene, Gagnon said late Sunday night.

Williams and his two passengers weren’t injured in the crash, but the Chrysler sustained “significant” front-end damage, according to Gagnon.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was released.