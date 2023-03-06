Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with scattered snow showers and cloudy skies up north and sunnier skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Hampden composting service expands to Bangor and Brewer
For $25 a month, people in Hampden, Bangor and Brewer can get weekly curbside service from 1 Earth Composting.
This couple is keeping a 120-year-old Aroostook general store alive
Coffin’s General Store opened in 1902. It’s the busiest spot in one of Aroostook County’s quieter towns.
17-year-old Florence Shaw wins Can-Am 100-mile race
Florence Shaw, 17, and her dog team completed a trek across the wilds of northern Maine in 9:07.26.
Canadian woman wins Can-Am 30-mile race for 2nd straight year
Diane Marquis, 68, of St. Medard, Quebec, crossed the finish line at Lonesome Pine Trails in Fort Kent with a winning time of 02:04:21.
A small town struggles for broadband help despite Maine’s windfall
Maine is expected to receive about $500 million in various state and federal funds for broadband expansion.
Small Maine plantation won federal funding to renovate building with unique past
The Community Building in Lake View Plantation has played a part in more than 130 years of the community’s history.
Maine employees union says Janet Mills’ administration violated labor laws
The Maine Service Employees Association claims that the Democratic governor’s administration is failing to bargain in good faith.
Bangor native Owen King’s new book is a maximalist fantasy
The Fairest is a wondrous place, at once dark and beautiful, where cats are worshiped as gods, magical criminals roam the streets and a ship filled with the souls of those wrongfully killed plies the city’s waterways.
Catch up on the latest high school basketball tournament excitement
Saturday’s finals are being held today because of the weekend snow. Click here to find the game times.
You can still relive the excitement from Friday’s finals by reading our game recaps:
- Orono’s quest for a Class B title highlights boys basketball state final matchups
- Last-second layup gives Brewer boys basketball its 1st state championship
- Lawrence defeats Brunswick to win Class A girls state championship
- Brewer’s Brady Saunders among Mr. Maine Basketball finalists
This blown call proved Maine needs video replay in the basketball tournament
A “buzzer-beater” allowed Thornton Academy past Bonny Eagle in the Boys AA South Semifinals, but the call doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.
Try this trick to get pests to leave your crops alone
Planting a crop designed to attract pests can help draw them away from your main garden.
I thought I’d hooked a prize brookie. Here’s what I caught instead.
“I had landed the most beautiful splake I’d ever seen,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.
Pedestrian killed in Naples crash
Massachusetts man killed in Maine Turnpike crash
There’s a push to protect Maine’s abundant groundwater
Residents in one western Maine town look to curb Poland Spring’s appetite for water
Portlanders unfazed by dire snow forecast and blanket of March slush
Northern Light EMMC president stepping down
Patten board sends Wolfden mining resolution to vote despite inaccuracies
Starbucks developer proposes coffee, sandwich shops in Ellsworth
Maine lobstermen have slower year amid industry challenges
Oakfield lumber company lays off 20 employees citing warm winter
Wardens searching for missing Greene man who may have gone ice fishing
Mexico and Rumford police officers cleared after shooting man in August
2 teenagers charged after a man in Calais was shot on a walking trail
Former Bread of Life Ministries facility director sentenced for sexual abuse
Bangor’s Mike McLean among semifinalists for high school hockey’s Travis Roy Award
Albany withstands UMaine rally to win America East women’s basketball semifinal
Lowell knocks UMaine out of America East men’s basketball tournament