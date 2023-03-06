Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with scattered snow showers and cloudy skies up north and sunnier skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

For $25 a month, people in Hampden, Bangor and Brewer can get weekly curbside service from 1 Earth Composting.

Coffin’s General Store opened in 1902. It’s the busiest spot in one of Aroostook County’s quieter towns.

Florence Shaw, 17, and her dog team completed a trek across the wilds of northern Maine in 9:07.26.

Diane Marquis, 68, of St. Medard, Quebec, crossed the finish line at Lonesome Pine Trails in Fort Kent with a winning time of 02:04:21.

Maine is expected to receive about $500 million in various state and federal funds for broadband expansion.

The Community Building in Lake View Plantation has played a part in more than 130 years of the community’s history.

The Maine Service Employees Association claims that the Democratic governor’s administration is failing to bargain in good faith.

The Fairest is a wondrous place, at once dark and beautiful, where cats are worshiped as gods, magical criminals roam the streets and a ship filled with the souls of those wrongfully killed plies the city’s waterways.

Saturday’s finals are being held today because of the weekend snow. Click here to find the game times.

You can still relive the excitement from Friday's finals by reading our game recaps:

A “buzzer-beater” allowed Thornton Academy past Bonny Eagle in the Boys AA South Semifinals, but the call doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.

Planting a crop designed to attract pests can help draw them away from your main garden.

“I had landed the most beautiful splake I’d ever seen,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.

Pedestrian killed in Naples crash

Massachusetts man killed in Maine Turnpike crash

There’s a push to protect Maine’s abundant groundwater

Residents in one western Maine town look to curb Poland Spring’s appetite for water

Portlanders unfazed by dire snow forecast and blanket of March slush

Northern Light EMMC president stepping down

Patten board sends Wolfden mining resolution to vote despite inaccuracies

Starbucks developer proposes coffee, sandwich shops in Ellsworth

Maine lobstermen have slower year amid industry challenges

Oakfield lumber company lays off 20 employees citing warm winter

Wardens searching for missing Greene man who may have gone ice fishing

Mexico and Rumford police officers cleared after shooting man in August

2 teenagers charged after a man in Calais was shot on a walking trail

Former Bread of Life Ministries facility director sentenced for sexual abuse

Bangor’s Mike McLean among semifinalists for high school hockey’s Travis Roy Award

Albany withstands UMaine rally to win America East women’s basketball semifinal

Lowell knocks UMaine out of America East men’s basketball tournament

UMass hockey completes sweep of UMaine