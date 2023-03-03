The Maine Warden Service says it is helping the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office in finding a missing Greene man.

Wardens say Adam McAllister was last seen at his home 104 Quaker Ridge Road in Greene on Monday.

He had reportedly discussed going ice fishing.

McAllister has not been seen since. His vehicle was left at his home. Wardens say McAllister may have left the home on foot that day.

McAllister is described as having a slender build. He stands approximately 6 feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, and has a beard.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen McAllister is asked to call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076 extension 9.