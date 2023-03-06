High school basketball state finals continue on Monday with the championship games for the boys and girls in Classes AA and D in Portland and Bangor, respectively. We’ll be covering the action throughout the night to see which four teams emerge as champions.
Lindsay Putnam
Lindsay Putnam is a senior editor for sports and features at the Bangor Daily News. Lindsay previously worked as an editor and reporter at the New York Post. She's a York Beach native and Colby College... More by Lindsay Putnam