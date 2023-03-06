Winds will be breezy across Maine through the middle of the week, and there will be a few scattered rain and snow showers through Wednesday.

Monday will be windy and mainly sunny. Highs will reach the low 40s for the afternoon, and winds will gust up to 40 mph.

Monday will offer a breezy start to the week, and the winds will linger. Credit: CBS 13

More clouds are expected for Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler in the 30s, and Maine will see a few flurries throughout the day. Winds will still be breezy.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Thursday brings another chance of flurries or light snow showers. Highs will be near 40 degrees and skies partly cloudy.

Friday looks very nice. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 40s.

Temperatures drop into the 30s next weekend. Sunday looks to bring our next chance for more widespread snowfall.