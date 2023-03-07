The Maine Community Foundation offers more than 1,000 scholarships available to graduating high school seniors, graduate students, and adult learners pursuing myriad areas of study and professional certifications.

In 2022, MaineCF awarded $2.8 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 students, including older, nontraditional students who returned to school. MaineCF offers both long-term support for adult learners seeking degrees and short-term scholarships for certification or licensing.

A new scholarship this year will support graduating Maine seniors pursuing a degree in engineering. The application deadline for the K. William Wiseman Engineering Scholarship is May 1.

The William J. Murtagh Scholarship for Graduate Preservation Studies is a new scholarship for students pursuing graduate-level degrees in the areas of archaeology, architecture, landscape architecture, art history, museum studies, construction arts and sciences, architectural history, history, planning, preservation law, building conservation and other related fields. The scholarship honors Murtagh, who was considered one of the world’s leading historic preservationists.

This spring, MaineCF will travel across the state to host workshops during which students and families can learn more and apply for scholarships.

For more information about MaineCF’s scholarships, to apply for a scholarship, or find a workshop near you, visit www.mainecf.org.



The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.