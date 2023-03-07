MACHIAS — Thanks to the commitment of 21 men, their families, and parish administrator Fr. John Sacreties, HGN, the Knights of Columbus Council #188 has been established at St. Peter the Fisherman Parish.

“St. Peter the Fisherman records indicate the last time the Knights of Columbus were active in the Machias area was over 60 years ago!” said Lydia Bragg of the parish. “The inception of the council marks a significant moment, both locally and statewide, as the most recent new council in the diocese was installed over eight years ago.”

Council #188 is comprised of men from Holy Name of Jesus Church in Machias, Sacred Heart Church in Lubec, St. Michael Church in Cherryfield, and St. Timothy Church in Campobello, New Brunswick. Local councils are the basic building block of the Knights, working to assist with the needs of its parish and community through faithful evaluation of what programs, initiatives, and activities would help.

Maine Knights of Columbus State Deputy Jon Harvey and officers from Auburn, Lewiston, Augusta, Bangor, and Madawaska visited the parish to install the new Knights.

“For several months, the membership team of the Maine State Council worked with Fr. John to organize the new council. We quickly registered more than enough men to create it, and we were so pleased to conduct a degree ceremony at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Machias,” said Harvey. “Family members of the new Knights were in attendance to witness this happy occasion.”

“The vision for each member is to change their life, deepen and enrich their faith, strengthen their family, and build better lives for those who so desperately need help,” said Fr. John. “I have great confidence that these men of our churches will be a

great help to our parish and community through their faith and support.”

The new council will meet on the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church and will lead the Rosary prior to Masses at all parish churches on the second weekend of each month.

For more information about the Knights of Columbus Council #188 or if you are interested in joining the council, call 207-255-3731.