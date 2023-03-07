You can soon buy marijuana products from Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz’s own personal brand.

That’s the result of a partnership between Papi Cannabis and JAR Cannabis Co., a longtime presence in Maine’s medical and recreational marijuana markets, according to Maine Biz.

Ortiz, affectionately known by New England sports fans as Big Papi, developed Papi Cannabis with Massachusetts-based marijuana retailer and wholesaler Rev Brands, Maine Biz reported.

Under the new partnership, his Sweet Sluggers blunts can be bought at JAR Cannabis stores in Newry, Portland, South Portland and Windham, starting in April. They will be available as a single for $18 and three for $50.

A Rev Brands spokesperson told Maine Biz that the expansion into Maine is an opportunity for Ortiz to “bolster his premium brand.”

JAR Cannabis was formed in 2012 to serve Maine medical marijuana patients, and it operates a medical marijuana shop in Windham, according to Maine Biz.