Maine homeowners that continue to have a hard time paying their bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible for financial help.

MaineHousing has reopened applications for the Maine Homeowner Assistance Program. The program is aimed at helping low- and moderate-income earners who fell behind on bills because of the pandemic.

Households earning up to 150 percent of their local area median income qualify for up to $50,000 in aid per homeowner. The aid can cover late mortgage payments, heating bills or other lapsed utility payments.

The money comes from $50 million in federal pandemic relief funds.

Information on the program can be found here.

BDN writer Leela Stockley contributed to this story.