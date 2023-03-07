A federal requirement that prevented people from losing eligibility for Medicaid during the pandemic will expire in April. Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services says it will then begin a monthslong process to determine who is still eligible for MaineCare, the state version of Medicaid.

Even though the state estimates between 65,000 and 95,000 Mainers may lose eligibility, DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the vast majority will likely be able to get coverage elsewhere, either through employers or the Maine health insurance marketplace.

“We’re trying to make sure that we try to figure out what do we think might be the estimate of uninsured people from this unwinding or end of the continuous coverage period, and then try to minimize it,” she says. “We’ll automatically be sending anybody’s application that is determined no longer eligible to CoverMe.gov. They will reach out, they will be working with these individuals to see if they too qualify for that coverage.”

Lambrew says many people will likely qualify for generous tax credits to purchase health insurance. Some people may also be able to get health insurance through their employers. The Department will notify MaineCare recipients about the renewal process through text, email and letters.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.