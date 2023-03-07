It’s come a few days later than anticipated, but tonight marks the end of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament. We’ll be following the state championship games for the Class B and C girls and boys to see who will win the four final gold balls of the year.
Lindsay Putnam
Lindsay Putnam is a senior editor for sports and features at the Bangor Daily News. Lindsay previously worked as an editor and reporter at the New York Post. She's a York Beach native and Colby College... More by Lindsay Putnam