WATERVILLE — Dress to impress or come as you are to the Maine Film Center’s 2023 Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12. Attendees can walk the red carpet and enjoy catered refreshments at a gala reception prior to a live broadcast of the 95th Academy Awards, celebrating the best films of 2022.

“We’ve shown 7 out 10 Best Picture nominees this year, and while we have our own predictions about winners, we’re curious what our community thinks!” said Julia Dunlavey, assistant executive director of the Maine Film Center. “Will it be ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ (with a recent sold-out encore screening at MFC) or ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (the highest-grossing film at MFC this year)? We’ll be watching with bated breath all night.”

Prior to the Oscars, cinema patrons are encouraged to fill out ballots with their predicted winners. The person with the most correct predictions will win one dozen free movie passes to the Maine Film Center, as well as free popcorn.

The gala reception will begin at 7:30 p.m., while the Oscar ceremonies broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets for the reception are $15 for the general public and free for members of Waterville Creates; admission to the broadcast is free. For tickets and more information, please visit MaineFilmCenter.org.

The Maine Film Center brings world-class independent film to Maine through the only Sundance Art House Project cinema in the state; the annual Maine International Film Festival, a 10-day celebration that attracts filmmakers and film lovers from around the world; and by delivering impactful, accessible exhibitions and education programs. MFC is a division of Waterville Creates. For more information visit MaineFilmCenter.org.