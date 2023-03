MEDFORD, Massachusetts — Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:

Liam Castrucci of Hampden, Class of 2025

Tia Chen of Veazie, Class of 2025

Tucker Ellis of Orono, Class of 2025

Sky Johnson of Brewer, Class of 2024

Fritz Oldenburg of Bangor, Class of 2026 and

Edwin Pariath of Castine, Class of 2024

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.