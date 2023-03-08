ORONO — The University of Maine has been designated a 2023-2024 Military Friendly School and ranked among the top performers nationwide in veteran student support and success during and after college.

Military Friendly School designations, administered by the veteran-owned business VIQTORY, are granted to colleges and universities that have high retention, graduation and job placement rates among veterans and other students. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey, according to VIQTORY.

UMaine also received a silver rank in the Tier 1 research institution category, meaning it scored within 20 percent of the 10th-ranked Military Friendly School in the nation for that category.

“Receiving this designation validates all of the work our UMaine community puts towards being a welcoming and inclusive place for veterans and their families,” says Tony Llerena, associate director of the UMaine Veterans Education and Transition Services Center.

The VETS Center, located in Room 161 of the Memorial Union, is the key provider of services to student veterans at UMaine. The center serves student veterans as they apply to, attend and advance beyond the university. It connects student veterans with the resources they need to successfully transition from combat to classroom to career. This includes help navigating the admissions process, applying for financial aid and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs education benefits, academic assistance, and preparing to re-enter the workforce.