Beal University offers online degrees in cannabis for business or science

These days, you can’t dismiss someone seeking a career in cannabis as merely an aspiring hippie looking to drift in and out of euphoric, philosophical thoughts fueled by THC. Human use of the cannabis plant dates back thousands of years. Over the millennia, cannabis experienced major changes in popularity and social perception. With recent advancements in research, legislation and public demand, cannabis now plays a significant role in both the economy and society.

NORML reported in 2022 that over 428,000 people worked full-time in the legal cannabis industry. The industry recorded over 100,000 new jobs in 2021, and the job growth rate in 2023 may reach over 33 percent.

Why are people drawn to the cannabis industry?

Many job seekers flock to the cannabis industry for job security and financial independence. Others have a passion for social and political reform or health and wellness. As a large and diverse industry with many career paths, job seekers benefit from a variety of skills and backgrounds.

Beal University Cannabis Studies

Established in 1981 and accredited, Beal University started offering students degree programs that would give them the tools and qualifications to pursue a career following their passion. Now, you can receive a degree in cannabis at Beal University, whatever direction you decide to take your career.

Beal University offers a variety of online programs designed to propel your career in cannabis. The online format makes it possible for both recent high school graduates and busy adults eager to make a career change to complete a degree in a relatively short amount of time.

Depending on what direction your passion for the cannabis industry takes you, consider one of these cannabis degree online options at Beal University:

Associate of Applied Science in Cannabis Business Administration: This program includes an overview of foundational business practices including accounting, law, marketing, ethics, and management. The program also offers a survey of cannabis cultivation, testing, and extraction methodologies, as well as an up-to-date overview of legal, regulatory, and operational considerations for cultivation as well as dispensary businesses. The program takes 20 months to complete.

Associate of Applied Science in Cannabis Laboratory Sciences: This program offers a broad survey of the fundamentals of cannabis science, as well as a solid foundation in biological, chemical, and plant sciences.

Bachelor of Science in Medicinal Plant Sciences: This program offers a broad survey of the physical, chemical, and biological sciences, as well as provide a foundational introduction to the medicinal plant sciences, including cannabis-specific curriculum. This in-depth program takes 34 months to complete.

Career options in cannabis

Your career options will depend on your level of education and experience. Part-time positions such as stocker, bud trimmer and delivery driver work well for those exploring the industry or perhaps helping to fund their education. Many choices exist for those with cannabis-focused degrees. With an A.A.S degree, you may pursue entry-level positions in the business or scientific realm of the cannabis industry. With a B.S. degree and additional experience, you may qualify for management positions.

Take a look at some fields and specific jobs that you may qualify for with a degree in cannabis:

Agriculture

Crop Technician: This position requires travel to various field sites. The technician selects samples and brings them to the lab for testing. Since the job requires a science degree, technicians make between $40,000 and $55,000, depending on experience.

Retail

Bud Tender or Cannabis Consultant: An individual with this title typically works in a dispensary setting, advising customers and answering questions. They average about $36,000 a year but may also receive tips.

Sales: A cannabis industry sales representative may average about $69,000 annually. Someone in a management role in cannabis sales may make over $85,000.

Science

Cannabis Extraction Technician: This laboratory employee extracts THC, CBD and other phytochemicals from cannabis and hemp plants. They average about $57,000 a year. Managers in this field may make over $80,000

Chemist and Tissue Culture Technicians: These individuals explore the medicinal and scientific side of cannabis. They often make up to $80,000 a year.

Edible Chef: Edible Chefs prepare cannabis-infused foods. These creative, science-based professionals sometimes earn over $100,000 annually.

Beal University helps you achieve your career goals with an online degree in cannabis

The future of the cannabis industry looks bright as the majority of states allow for the sale of either medical or recreational cannabis. To date, twenty-one states, three territories, and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana use, and several more have pending legislation that would do the same. The boon in legislation helps the cannabis industry generate profits into the tens of billions of dollars. Beal University provides the tools you need to advance your career with convenient online degree programs in cannabis.

If you’re passionate about pursuing a career in cannabis, Beal University offers regionally accredited degrees that will move your plans forward. Visit Beal University’s website for more information or to apply to a program today.

Beal University is an accredited university that offers master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degrees — in addition to diplomas — in an environment that values small class sizes, individualized attention, and hands-on experience. Founded in 1891, Beal University prepares students for careers in fields, such as nursing, healthcare and biomedical sciences, medical assisting, addiction counseling, welding, business, and more. To find out more, visit Beal.edu.