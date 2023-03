It’s officially ice cream season in southern Maine.

Red’s Dairy Freeze in South Portland announced on Thursday that it is open for the season.

The ice cream shop will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

In Portland, Lib’s Dairy Treats will open for the season on Saturday.

They will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 11 and 2-8 p.m. every day after that.