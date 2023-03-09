Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

It’s almost as though Allie Ladd has his own personal zoo, one full of Maine’s most incredible and beautiful wild animals.

In truth, his home in Byron is simply located in the western Maine mountains, where a host of elusive and amazing creatures make their homes.

Again today, it is Bangor Daily News readers who are the beneficiaries of his location and his relentless pursuit of trail camera gems.

If it’s not impressive enough that Ladd has generated some gorgeous footage of bald eagles, this time he has captured a much more elusive and rare bird in Maine — a golden eagle.

The golden eagle actually is the most widely distributed and successful species of eagle in the world. However, the bird has been designated as an endangered species in Maine since 1986, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

That’s why having the chance to see one with such an up-close view is something really special.

In the first video segment, the golden eagle was attracted to the picturesque spot with the help of some carrion, which it picks at aggressively. In the second part, taken at the same location with a different camera, the eagle appears to be surveying the scene.

Ladd notes that the date of the sighting was Feb. 26 and that one of his cameras is not set to the correct date.

Our sincere gratitude to Ladd for his untiring efforts to get videos and photos of Maine wildlife and for his unselfishness in making them available for all to see.