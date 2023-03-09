Thursday will be another breezy day in Maine, with rain or snow showers possible for the afternoon.

Much nicer and less windy weather returns on Friday, and it will likely stick around through the weekend.

Sunny skies are expected to make a return on Friday, when highs climb into the low 40s.

The weekend also looks pretty nice, though cooler. A storm system will pass to the south Saturday, but it’s not expected to impact Maine.

Highs will be in the 30s on Saturday with more clouds than sun, especially in southern Maine.

Full sun returns Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Monday also looks fairly quiet with clouds increasing through the day.

But our next significant storm potential arrives Monday evening, with snow inland and rain or mix along the coast developing late and continuing through Tuesday. The storm will likely wrap up by early Wednesday.