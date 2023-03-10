SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island will be offering free grab-and-go spring-themed activity kits for children this month. The kits are designed to help families celebrate the beginning of spring and learn about starting seeds, garden planning, and how to track important seasonal changes in nature! This activity kit will include a packet of flower seeds generously donated by the Troy Howard Middle School gardening program, small peat pots and soil discs, and popsicle stick plant markers to start seedlings indoors. A phenology wheel (for journaling about seasonal changes) and a garden planning worksheet will be included as well as project instructions.

The kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis.

To request a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. After receiving a confirmation email, families can pick up their kits from March 20-31 at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport. We cannot accommodate requests for kits for classrooms, but teachers are welcome to request free PDFs of handouts via email, or you can check the “Resources” section of our website to find activity kit handouts.



Friends of Sears Island’s children’s programs and activity kits are sponsored by First National Bank and First National Wealth Management. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.