This story will be updated.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley unexpectedly died Thursday night, according to WABI.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said in a statement that Greeley was an extraordinary law enforcement official and community leader, and leaves behind a powerful legacy of community service.

“I last saw Chris just two weeks ago, while he was guest co-hosting WVOM,” Collins said. “Through his words as well as his actions, Chris demonstrated his devotion to others, earning him the trust and admiration of his officers and the affection of the community. His passing is a tremendous loss not only to the Holden Police Department, but also to the entire region. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Donna, as well as his entire family and many friends.”