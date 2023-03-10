An Augusta man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder-for-hire plot.

Hyunkook Korsiak, 41, allegedly participated in a plot to murder a businessman in Manhattan, New York, for the price of $50,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice,

However, unbeknownst to Korsiak, he reportedly plotted with undercover FBI agents and the intended victim was fictitious.

Korsiak traveled from Maine to Tarrytown, New York, on Wednesday where he intended to make his final preparations for the murder. Instead, Korsiak was arrested by FBI agents, DOJ officials said Thursday. The scheme allegedly started in January.

Authorities say Korsiak was found in possession of four firearms, including two AR-15 rifles and two 9MM semi-automatic pistols. In addition to the firearms, agents seized a bullet resistant vest, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a latex mask, rifle scopes, high-capacity magazines, and latex gloves.

These were items Korsiak reportedly told the undercover agents he intended to use to carry out the contracted killing.

Korsiak was charged with one count of murder-for-hire and one count of possession of a firearm following a felony conviction, after a 2017 theft.