Today is Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with clouds moving in this afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the low 40s throughout the day. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
New York Times selects BDN reporter for investigative fellowship
Callie Ferguson will spend up to a year, starting this month, producing stories focused on Maine’s juvenile justice system.
This is the perfect time to become a better birder in Maine
What’s the difference between an inexperienced birder and an experienced birder? Experience, duh.
Aroostook Centre Mall slated for sale to Presque Isle man
It will be the first time the mall will be owned by a local person since it opened in November 1993.
Bangor urges action from state lawmakers to prevent sludge crisis
The pause in sludge collection and disposal has led to piles of material full of toxic forever chemicals left to sit inside treatment plants.
3 Maine teens team up to catch a monster lake trout
After hours cycling through different jig baits, Mark Gaetani, Hunter Cyr and Corbin Fogg were able to land an impressive 37-inch lake trout.
Maine isn’t checking for underage marijuana sales like alcohol
Nearly 2 1/2 years after adult-use marijuana sales began in Maine, not a single store has been cited for selling to minors.
A pizza-slinging Maine food truck adds a permanent location
The Uproot Pie Company Carriage House in Thomaston will host events from pizza-making and sourdough 101 classes to four-course meals.
In other Maine news …
Maine astronaut Jessica Meir announces birth of her 1st child
Safa Zaki named Bowdoin College’s next president
Corinth becomes latest Maine town to consider solar development restrictions
Aroostook County ski area signs contract for new lift
Penobscot County Jail administrator has died
UMaine men’s basketball is relevant again
Maine lawmakers urged to pay for indigent defense by federal civil rights committee
State grants $6M tax abatement to Ellsworth mall
2 Maine ice cream stands open for the season
Augusta man accused of participating in murder-for-hire scheme
Body of missing Greene man found in woods near his home
Carmen Footer, one of the Freeport Flag Ladies, has died
Maine motorists appeal to keep naughty vanity license plates
Consumer-owned utility advocates want to nix takeover unless it saves Mainers money
Down East town courted for world’s tallest flagpole will vote on development moratorium
Maine fishermen could face new size limits to protect young lobsters