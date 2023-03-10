Today is Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with clouds moving in this afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the low 40s throughout the day. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Callie Ferguson will spend up to a year, starting this month, producing stories focused on Maine’s juvenile justice system.

What’s the difference between an inexperienced birder and an experienced birder? Experience, duh.

It will be the first time the mall will be owned by a local person since it opened in November 1993.

The pause in sludge collection and disposal has led to piles of material full of toxic forever chemicals left to sit inside treatment plants.

After hours cycling through different jig baits, Mark Gaetani, Hunter Cyr and Corbin Fogg were able to land an impressive 37-inch lake trout.

Nearly 2 1/2 years after adult-use marijuana sales began in Maine, not a single store has been cited for selling to minors.

A pizza-slinging Maine food truck adds a permanent location

The Uproot Pie Company Carriage House in Thomaston will host events from pizza-making and sourdough 101 classes to four-course meals.

In other Maine news …

Maine astronaut Jessica Meir announces birth of her 1st child

Safa Zaki named Bowdoin College’s next president

Corinth becomes latest Maine town to consider solar development restrictions

Aroostook County ski area signs contract for new lift

Penobscot County Jail administrator has died

UMaine men’s basketball is relevant again

Maine lawmakers urged to pay for indigent defense by federal civil rights committee

State grants $6M tax abatement to Ellsworth mall

2 Maine ice cream stands open for the season

Augusta man accused of participating in murder-for-hire scheme

Body of missing Greene man found in woods near his home

Carmen Footer, one of the Freeport Flag Ladies, has died

Maine motorists appeal to keep naughty vanity license plates

Consumer-owned utility advocates want to nix takeover unless it saves Mainers money

Down East town courted for world’s tallest flagpole will vote on development moratorium

Maine fishermen could face new size limits to protect young lobsters

92-year-old Maine woman is still a weather watcher for NOAA