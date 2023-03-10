A gorgeous end to the week is in store for Maine.

Sunny skies are in store for Friday, with nice weather continuing through the weekend.

All eyes are on early next week, as a significant snow storm is looking increasingly likely in Maine.

The weekend looks great in Maine. More clouds on Saturday, sunny skies Sunday.

Friday will be sunny and calm.

Highs will reach the low 40s for the afternoon, a few more clouds likely for the second half of the day.

A great quiet weekend ahead to hit the slopes.

The weekend starts out on the cloudy side.

A storm passing to the south Saturday will bring cloudy skies to the state along with cooler highs in the upper 30s. No precipitation expected in Maine.

Sunday, sunny skies will return. It’s looking nice and calm with highs in the 40s.

By early next week, the weather will turn active once again. We’ll see cloudy skies on Monday with temperatures around 40. A significant winter storm looks to begin Monday night.

A potent Nor’easter looks very likely Monday night through Wednesday next week. Wind, heavy snow, and rain are all on the table with this storm.

Our next big storm in Maine begins early Tuesday.

Heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding are looking increasingly likely with significant travel disruptions possible.

Snow totals look like they will be quite heavy next week. A foot or more of snow is looking increasingly likely away from the coast.

The trends over the past couple days have been for a colder storm, with more snow in coastal Maine. Still, rain is likely to mix in at the coast, which would help to limit impacts somewhat. With the storm several days out, shifts in track and precipitation types are expected. As of Friday, inland and mountain areas have the best chance for significant snow, with the chances of a big snowfall at the coast slightly lower.

The storm looks like it could have a long duration, with rain or snow showers continuing through Wednesday. Quiet weather will likely make a return on Thursday.