The body of a Greene man missing since last week has been found near his home.

Adam McAllister was last seen Feb. 27 at his Quaker Ridge Road home, and he had reportedly left on foot to go ice fishing, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

A search team using dogs on Wednesday morning found his body about a third of a mile into the woods near his home, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening.

McAllister’s death remains under investigation, but it’s not considered suspicious.