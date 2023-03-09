PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A local businessman is expected to become the new owner of the Aroostook Centre Mall.

Mall General Manager Bruce Brigman stated Thursday that Presque Isle developer Dana Cassidy will be the new owner, according to Presque Isle City Councilor Craig Green.

The property transfer happened this morning, but the sale amount has not been specified yet, Green said. The parties are finalizing the paperwork.

It will be the first time the mall will be owned by a local person since it opened in November 1993.

Brigman announced Feb. 26 that the mall was closing because the owner, New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group, had not paid the shopping center’s electricity and water bills. However, the mall has remained open because some retailers are helping pay for electricity in their parts of the mall.

All the utilities will be put in Cassidy’s name and service will be fully restored to the mall, according to Green.

The sale is expected to be final within a few days, Green said.