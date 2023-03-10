This story will be updated.

MONROE, Maine — a 10-year-old student was taken into police custody after officials say they brought a gun to a Monroe elementary school on Friday.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to Monroe Elementary School around 8:50 a.m. for a report of a student that was in possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Law enforcement personnel worked with school staff to detain the student and seize the gun.

No one was hurt and there is no ongoing threat, according to deputies.

The 10-year-old student, who has not been named because they are a minor, was taken to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing.