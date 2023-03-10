Adefolarin “Fofo” Adetogun of the University of Maine men’s basketball team has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter.

Thank you to everyone that I’ve built relationships with at Maine, those moments will be cherished. With that being said I’ll be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left pic.twitter.com/5yw3lddm7X — Adefolarin Adetogun (@FofoAdetogun) March 10, 2023

Adetogun played in 27 games and started the final game of the regular season this year, scoring six points in a win against Bryant. Over the season, Adetogun averaged 8.5 minutes per game. On the court he averaged 1.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

The guard has spent the last three seasons with the Black Bears. In his first season, Adetogun played in eight games. Last season, Adetogun appeared in 28 games and started 16 of them, averaging 3.9 points and three rebounds a game.

Adetogun has two more years of eligibility left.

The Black Bears finished 13-17 on the season, 7-9 in America East play. After being picked to finish ninth in the conference, UMaine finished in seventh and lost in the first round of the America East playoffs to the University of Massachusetts Lowell. It’s UMaine’s best record since the 2010-11 season.