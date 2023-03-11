NORTHEAST HARBOR — Calling all artists to submit work for this year’s Mount Desert Island Open. Come be part of a non-juried art exposition, now in its 23rd year at Shaw Jewelry in Northeast Harbor. All artists are invited to participate. Criteria for inclusion: a close association with Mount Desert Island, and an item you would like to share with the community. Paintings, prints, sculpture, photography, and un-categorized are all welcomed. Professional or amateur, novice or trained, it is always a varied and surprising collection.

The event will open Thursday, May 26 (opening reception TBD) and artwork will be up until June 16. To sign up, please contact the gallery at info@shawjewelry.com, or call us at 207-276-5000. It’s first come, first served, with room for about 40-50 participants. Space fills up fast!