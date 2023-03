Roadwork that will get under way on March 20 will create a detour around Eastern Avenue for the following eight months.

A portion of Eastern Avenue in Brewer will be closed as a new bridge is installed near I-395 and the Route 9 Connector Road, according to officials with Sargent Corporation.

Traffic will follow a detour from the intersection of Lambert Road to the intersection of Clewleyville Road.

The closure will be in effect from March 20 to Nov. 15.