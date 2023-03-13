HOULTON — Katahdin Trust Company is proud to announce their designation as a 2023 Best Place for Working Parents. Katahdin Trust has earned this award for their family-friendly policies and employee benefits they offer, particularly for working parents. This marks the second consecutive year of Katahdin Trust receiving this recognition.

“At Katahdin Trust we know that the most important asset we have is our staff,” said Jon Prescott, president, and CEO of Katahdin Trust. “That is why we are continuously evaluating and adjusting our benefits to meet our employee’s needs. I take great pride in being named a Best Place for Working Parents and this recognition shows we care not just about our employees but their families as well.”

The Best Place for Working Parents survey is a first-of-its-kind online business self-assessment that recognizes innovation across top research-backed family-friendly policies proven to benefit working parents.

Finding and retaining great talent is critical to any business’s success. Having a family-friendly environment helps to attract workers and allows businesses such as Katahdin Trust to continue to build a quality team of employees.

The bank has nearly 180 employees throughout Maine with 16 branch locations, a commercial heavy equipment finance office, and an Administration and Operations Center. In addition to its culture centered around professional growth and community involvement, Katahdin also offers an excellent employee benefits package. Benefits include performance-based incentives; paid sick, vacation, and personal time; a college tuition reimbursement program; and an employee stock ownership plan.

If you are looking for the right job for you — good news, Katahdin Trust is hiring! For a full list of current job openings, please visit www.KatahdinTrust.com/Careers and apply online today.

The Best Place for Working Parents is a growing network for business leaders proving that family-friendly is business-friendly. Through a first-of-its-kind 3-minute online business self-assessment, organizations across the country are gaining this competitive designation that recognizes innovation across the top 10 research-backed family friendly policies proven to benefit working parents AND employers’ bottom line. For more information on the Best Place for Working Parents program, visit bestplace4workingparents.com.

