BANGOR — The City of Bangor and Food & Medicine — Transportation for All is hosting a Transit Driver Appreciation Event in Pickering Square on Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m. adjacent to the Bangor Area Transit Center, 25 Water Street.

National Transit Driver Appreciation Day is held every year in March, this year on March 18, 2023, and is a time to celebrate the public service our public transit vehicle operators provide. This event is to help raise awareness of the importance of public transportation while encouraging everyone to give transit a try!



Guest speakers will include Councilor Clare Davitt, ATU 714 Union Steward and Bus Driver Tiffany Lister, Food and Medicine Director Jack McKay, State Representative Amy Roeder, and Bus Superintendent Laurie Linscott. Speakers will touch on the importance of advocacy and public transportation, as well as recognize the dedication and work of our transit drivers.



Public transportation provides a vital service of any City by providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation for citizens. The Community Connector services a large geographic area including areas of Bangor, Hampden, Veazie, Brewer, Old Town, Orono, and the University of Maine.



We welcome members of the public at this event. The Transit Center will be open and functioning during this event, therefore we encourage caution as vehicles come and go.