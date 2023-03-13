A Harpswell man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Brunswick.

Robert Hyde, 20, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle north on Route 24, also known as Gurnet Road, about 3:13 p.m. when he collided with a southbound 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 27-year-old Ian Erickson of Lewiston, according to Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart.

Erickson was attempting to turn onto Cliff Bay Road, Steward said Sunday evening.

Erickson and his passenger escaped injury, while Hyde was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was treated for serious injuries.

Hyde was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.